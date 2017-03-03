When you think about how far CGI has come it’s rare for a breakthrough to come along that leaves you truly speechless.

Well we think we’ve found something that might just come close and it’s all thanks to the world of video games.

Unreal is a piece of software used to create video games but it turns out it can also be used for other things too.

When paired with say, Mill’s revolutionary Blackbird car, Unreal can transform the Blackbird into any car in the world, in real-time.