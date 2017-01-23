This Incredible Worm Can Come Back To Life After Being Totally Frozen

A worm has astonished scientists by coming back to life after being frozen to its very core, rivalling even the phoenix’s reputation for regeneration under extreme temperatures.

Researchers cultured the tiny nematode, known as a round worm, from a coastal rookery in the Antarctic, before subjecting it to a deep freeze that reached all the way down to its cells.

As the temperature plummeted, the nematode began to expel water from its body through a rare form of evaporation called cryoprotective dehydration, the study reveals.