This Is Malala's Message To Trump

At this year’s World Economic Forum, Nobel Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, was asked what her message would be to “someone like Trump.”

″It is just shocking for a second to believe that this is actually happening,” she said.

“And I hope that women stand up and speak out against it.”

She also called for a bigger emphasis on education and equality.

“It’s about how we teach our children about the world, about equality, about human rights.

I think it’s so important that our education gives the message of equality to every child.”