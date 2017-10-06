We’ve seen spacewalks from the International Space Station before, but it’s unlikely that you’ve ever seen one like this.

The world’s first ever spacewalk shot in 360-degrees has been uploaded by RT in partnership with Russia’s space agency Roscosmos.

The footage shows Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryazansky and Fyodor Yurchikhin hand-launching a selection of nano-satellites from outside of the spacecraft.

While the clip is only a few minutes long, it is completely interactive and probably gives you the best view yet of what it’s like to be attached to a space station hurtling above the Earth at over 17,000mph.

In case you’re curious as to what the cosmonauts are launching they consisted of two Tanyusha nanosatellites that were constructed by students from the Russian city of Kursk and then a Sputnik-like Tomsk-TPU 120 satellite.

The Tanyusha will both be broadcasting multilingual messages to the world on the frequencies 437.025 MHz and 437.05 MHz.

Recently it was revealed that the International Space Station had been added to Google Street View.

Google

Google added all 15 modules of the station along with interactive annotations about key rooms, equipment as well as facts and trivia about the ISS.

Google worked with every major space agency around the world including, NASA, ESA, JAXA, Roscosmos and CASIS.