    30/01/2017 16:58 GMT | Updated 31/01/2017 09:07 GMT

    This Is What Happens When A Powerful Magnet Meets Magnetic Fluid

    This is incredible!

    In 1963, NASA designed a magnetic fluid to power rockets. The logic was that the fuel could be drawn to a pump by a magnet in weightless environments. 

    But today, ferrofluid – a portmanteau of ferromagnetic and fluid – has a far more important application: creating awesome structures.

    Amateur scientist and YouTube extraordinaire Braniac75 has shown in his latest video just how impressive the fluid can be.

    Brainiac75

    In the same way that iron filings can be suspended by magnets, Brainiac75 forces the fluid into tiny cones. It’s quite a sight to behold. 

    Unfortunately, the magnetic liquid is an irritant, so we wouldn’t recommend trying this at home.

