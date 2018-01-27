Alexia, 34, has lived in Liverpool, one of the most polluted cities in Britain, all her life. Both she and her eight-year-old daughter, Tehya, have suffered from eczema and other allergies, which they say has been made worse by the polluted air they’re inhaling.

“The smoke makes it harder to breathe and also the wind makes it harder to breathe as well,” Tehya told Huffpost UK.

Liverpool has unsafe and illegal levels of air pollution particularly in the busy city centre and in surrounding areas, according the British Lung Foundation. Around 65% of his comes from traffic emissions.