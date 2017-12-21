This Is Why You Turn Into A Teenager When You Go Home For Christmas

Going home for Christmas brings a mixture of emotions, not least because it is the longest period of time you’ve spent with relatives in the entire year. Returning to your parents can also cause otherwise responsible adults to regress to behaving like the teenage version of themselves (who just eats the contents of the fridge and does no washing up). “An amazing number of people are experiencing this,” says counsellor and relationship therapist, Andrew Marshall. “The whole experience of walking across your parent’s threshold is powerful.” Although it is comforting to know it isn’t just us, we spoke to experts to find out why we turn into Harry Enfield’s Kevin for the Christmas period.

lisegagne via Getty Images

Why does our behaviour change? Make no mistake, most people falling into this trap haven’t recently left home and struggling to find their feet in the world of adulthood. This affects people of all ages, with homes, jobs and responsibilities of their own. But within minutes of being back in your parent’s home, you find yourself lying on the sofa, and abdicating all responsibility. “The reason this happens so often is because the roles are so incredibly well established,” says Marshall. The role you had throughout your formative (childhood and teenage) years is the one you settle back into comfortably, often without even realising. Marshall says: “Until we are adults we don’t analyse the roles in a family unit, it is like asking if fish know they are in water, we just don’t notice our roles.” So if your parents have always been the ones to cook, clean, and tidy up after you, and you were never expected to do this yourself, it can be very hard to get out of that mentality (despite possibly feeling uneasy about it). This isn’t helped by the fact your elders will naturally revert to their parental roles, even if you haven’t legally been a child for decades. But we don’t behave like this in normal life. It can be a little disconcerting to realise you might not have grown up as much as you thought you had, but that isn’t always the case. The situation can be compounded by a number of factors, including other people, and being back in a place that has lots of memories attached to it. Armele Philpotts, Relate relationship and family therapist, and a member of the BACP, says: “Often just being back in a place we left years before leaves us unsure of how to be and others unsure in their expectations of us. “In healthy adult relationships we switch fluidly between the roles of adult, parent and child in response to what we and others need in the moment. For example, if our partner has had a bad day at work they may take on the child role in order to whinge, while we take on the role of sympathetic parent, then we switch into our adult roles to tackle the weekly shop together.” But when you go back to your parents, you end up stuck in the allotted ‘child’ role, regardless of whether you might want to help or not. And Marshall says our siblings and partners can make this worse: “If you were always the little brother or sister, or the rebel, or the peacemaker, then expect to be treated that way...the reinforcement [of old roles] going on here is huge.”

AleksandarNakic via Getty Images