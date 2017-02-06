Even if you don’t like M&Ms and Skittles, there’s still something immensely satisfying about watching this machine sort the tiny sweets by colour.
The contraption can filter a random assortment of the multi-coloured confectionery into different bowls at a rate of about two per second.
Willem Pennings, the man behind the device, incorporated micro-controllers and stepper motors into the system.
The design was inspired, Pennings revealed, by the creator of this equally mesmerising YouTube video from 2013.
As far as we’re concerned, the more the merrier.