Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have kicked off their ‘Be Kind’ campaign on ‘This Morning’ to spread an anti-bullying message.

The TV presenters launched the campaign on Wednesday 15 March with the aim of raising awareness of the issue and offering parents advice from experts.

They were encouraged to start the initiative by the huge response the ITV show received following interviews with two mothers, Lucy Alexander and Nicola Harteveld, whose children committed suicide after being bullied.

As part of the campaign, viewers will pledge to watch the moving interviews with Alexander and Harteveld via This Morning’s website with their children, so that they know they can ask for help and how important it is to be kind.

“We really want this to help children, their families and even bullies themselves to realise what they are doing,” said Willoughby.

“It’s fantastic that so many schools have already asked to show our interview to pupils. How much better would the world be if everyone was just that bit kinder to each other?”