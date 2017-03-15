Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have kicked off their ‘Be Kind’ campaign on ‘This Morning’ to spread an anti-bullying message.
The TV presenters launched the campaign on Wednesday 15 March with the aim of raising awareness of the issue and offering parents advice from experts.
They were encouraged to start the initiative by the huge response the ITV show received following interviews with two mothers, Lucy Alexander and Nicola Harteveld, whose children committed suicide after being bullied.
As part of the campaign, viewers will pledge to watch the moving interviews with Alexander and Harteveld via This Morning’s website with their children, so that they know they can ask for help and how important it is to be kind.
“We really want this to help children, their families and even bullies themselves to realise what they are doing,” said Willoughby.
“It’s fantastic that so many schools have already asked to show our interview to pupils. How much better would the world be if everyone was just that bit kinder to each other?”
As part of the campaign, agony aunt Deidre Sanders, psychotherapists Nik and Eva Speakman and Dr Ranj will help Willoughby and Schofield by taking calls and giving advice to concerned parents or children.
Schofield said: “The interviews we did with those poor mums [Alexander and Harteveld] will live with me forever. The stunned grief was heartbreaking.
“Two lovely young people who, because of bullying felt they had no other option but to take their lives and by doing so, destroy their families.
“I’m 100% behind this campaign. I hope we can save young lives and show the bullies how catastrophic one tweet, one snapchat or one text can be.”
The campaign has the full backing of the mothers that inspired this action against bullying.
“I am so happy to support the ‘Be Kind’ campaign as I want parents, teachers and children to all think about what they can do to help raise awareness of bullying and supporting each other,” said Alexander.
“We all have a choice in everything we say and do, and we can choose to be kind, it really is that simple.”
Harteveld, added: “This campaign will save many, many lives. I think it is phenomenal that bullying, and the devastating effects it has, are being exposed in schools.”
The campaign will continue throughout the year with many of the ‘This Morning’ presenters talking of their own experiences of being bullied, messages from celebrity guests and ongoing support from Deidre Sanders, Nik and Eva Speakman and Dr Ranj.
‘This Morning’ Be Kind campaign launches Wednesday 15 March at 10.30am on ITV. Viewers can also take the pledge to support the campaign online now.