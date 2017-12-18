All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    27 Times 'This Morning' Was The Most Ridiculous Show Of 2017

    Designer vaginas, a pooing pony, and Alison Hammond - this show had it all this year.

    18/12/2017 11:49 GMT

    ‘This Morning’ has always been what you’d call a varied show, but 2017 seemed to be the year the daytime favourite took that to the next level. 

    Over the last 12 months, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford, Eamonn Holmes and the gang have served up a mixture of surreal, bizarre and downright hilarious moments. 

    Here’s how it earned the title of the year’s most ridiculous show on TV...

    1. When a pony took an actual dump in the studio

    2. When Holly and Phil royally cocked up a competition by calling the wrong winner

    3. When Holly and Phil completely lost it over an orgasm innuendo

    4. When Holly got more than she bargained for while holding a snake

    5. When we reached peak ‘This Morning’ content

    6. Only for them to top it with this

    ITV

    7. When Amanda Holden made an out-of-this-world clanger while interviewing Tim Peake

    8. When there was a whole segment dedicated to kilted yoga

    ITV

    9. When the show celebrated this anniversary rather inappropriately 

    10. When Phillip went head-to-head with Kim Woodburn

    11. When they conducted a serious interview with this motley crew

    12. The complete hilarity and anarchy of Alison Hammond’s interview with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford

    13. When they invited a young girl on to do her impression of Big Ben

    14. When this caller had a pressing question

    ITV

    15. When Holly had this reaction to trying out Fearne Cotton’s cupcakes

    16. When Phillip nearly died after doing the One Chip Challenge

    17. When someone in the production team had to cut a mircopenis out of paper

    18. When they tried to help this poor soul out

    ITV

    19. When Holly got up close and personal with this lady

    20. When Eamonn made some new friends

    ITV

    21. When Olly Murs threatened to disgrace himself live on air

    22. When Dear Deirdre became a new icon

    ITV

    23. When this lady tried to predict the future by chucking asparagus around

    24. When they managed to stretch this out for an entire seven-minute segment

    ITV

    25. When a feathered friend ran amok in the studio

    26. When this lady opened up about her paranormal love life

    27. When Alison Hammond met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    ITV

    [h/t @daytimesnaps]

