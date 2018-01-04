We’re only four days into 2018, but already ‘This Morning’ has provided a contender for one of the TV moments of the year.
It comes courtesy of ‘Vera’ star Brenda Blethyn - or more specifically her dog Jack.
The actress was on the sofa to discuss the return of the ITV detective series and was joined by her pet Cockapoo.
Having been good throughout the interview, Jack decided to start misbehaving as hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford wrapped things up by jumping up on the sofa and attempting to get, *ahem*, amorous with Brenda.
“Jack!!” she exclaimed as she was pushed over by him.
“Was that on the television?” she asked a roaring Eamonn and Ruth.
“I’m afraid so,” Ruth told a hysterical Brenda. “He does love you, doesn’t he.”
“I apologise for Jack,” Brenda laughed.
It’s far from the first time animals have run amok on the ITV daytime show, though.
Last year, a pony reduced Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to tears when it had a poo live on air, while Holly was also left frantic when a bird started flying around the studio.
Those moments helped the ‘This Morning’ to be crowned our most ridiculous show of 2017, and it looks like they could be repeating that success again this year.
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.