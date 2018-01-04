We’re only four days into 2018, but already ‘This Morning’ has provided a contender for one of the TV moments of the year.

It comes courtesy of ‘Vera’ star Brenda Blethyn - or more specifically her dog Jack.

The actress was on the sofa to discuss the return of the ITV detective series and was joined by her pet Cockapoo.

Having been good throughout the interview, Jack decided to start misbehaving as hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford wrapped things up by jumping up on the sofa and attempting to get, *ahem*, amorous with Brenda.