Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s week didn’t get off to the best of starts earlier today when things went very wrong during This Morning’s Cash Cow segment.
The regular feature sees the presenting duo phone a viewer as Alison Hammond rocks up to their front door to hand over £5000 in cash.
However, things didn’t go quite to plan when Holly and Phil called up some random instead of viewer Linda Ashman, who Alison was paying a surprise visit to.
Cue a seriously awkward exchange between Holly and Phil and a very bemused random lady on the other end of the line.
“Hello, is that Mrs Ashman?” Phillip enquired. “Nope,” came the reply.
“Ah – okay,” replied Phillip. “Could you look out of your door, to see if there’s someone walking up your path?”
After being told that, no, there wasn’t anyone outside, a clearly baffled Phillip then enquired: “Well... have you moved house?”
Oh dear.
All ended well though as not only did Linda bag her five grand but Holly and Phil also had good news for the random (actually, the fabulously named Edith Smithers), who they eventually phoned back.
Phil told her: “It’s Holly and Phil back again, we just wanted to say sorry as we phoned you by mistake, when we were trying to call someone who had won a competition prize.
“Then we hung up and felt guilty... so you’ve just won £1000 for Christmas, for no other reason than our guilt!”
Watch the video above to see the whole debacle unravel.