Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s week didn’t get off to the best of starts earlier today when things went very wrong during This Morning’s Cash Cow segment.

The regular feature sees the presenting duo phone a viewer as Alison Hammond rocks up to their front door to hand over £5000 in cash.

However, things didn’t go quite to plan when Holly and Phil called up some random instead of viewer Linda Ashman, who Alison was paying a surprise visit to.

Cue a seriously awkward exchange between Holly and Phil and a very bemused random lady on the other end of the line.