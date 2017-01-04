16 Completely Random Celebrities They've Let Host 'This Morning'

The good ship ‘This Morning’ is expertly steered by Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, but it always proves interesting when the dynamic of the show is switched up with a guest presenter.

Amanda Holden, Christine Bleakley and Ben Shephard have become regular stand-ins over the last few years, while Davina McCall has also enjoyed a stint filling in for Holly recently.

But it’s not always the most likely of candidates producers call on when one of our famous foursome is off sick or on holiday.

In fact, there’s been numerous occasions where the show has been left in the hands of some completely random celebrities, as our gallery below proves...

Random 'This Morning' Hosts

Random 'This Morning' Hosts 1 of 12 Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden Following tradition of married couples hosting the show, our Kerreh fronted an edition with then-husband Brian in 2001 - six years before *that* infamous interview with Phil and Fern. Share this slide: Rex