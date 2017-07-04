Holly Willoughby (And Twitter) Left In Hysterics After Guide Pony Poos On ‘This Morning’ Studio Floor

They say you should never work with children and animals, something Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield found out first hand during Tuesday’s ‘This Morning’.

The pair were presenting a segment on the daytime show about guide ponies, when things got a bit mucky.

One of the ponies, which are specially trained to help blind people, took an immediate shine to Holly, who struggled to keep a straight face as it got up close to the presenter.