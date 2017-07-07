Not only do the hosts of ‘This Morning’ have one of the most fun jobs in the business, it seems they’re paid pretty handsomely for it too.
The estimated amounts the presenting team are worth have been revealed, and - spoiler alert! - it’s a lot.
According to OK! magazine, Holly Willoughby is estimated to be worth the most out of the presenting team, at £10million.
It’s even been predicted she could double her fortune, thanks to a new interior design venture with ‘Dragons’ Den’ star Peter Jones.
Her co-presenter Phillip Schofield is closely followed with an estimated net worth of £8m.
He famously has a ‘golden-handcuffs’ deal with ITV, and signed a new two-year contract last March, which was said to have been worth £2m.
Experts have claimed regular Friday presenter Eamonn Holmes is worth £3m, and that he and wife Ruth Langsford also own a £3.25m home.
Meanwhile, showbiz correspondent Rylan Clark-Neal has done very well for himself since his days on ‘The X Factor’, and is said to be worth £4.5m.
‘This Morning’ made headlines earlier this week, when a guide pony pooed live on air. The following day, Holly was left terrified when a bird ran amok in the studio, during an appearance with its owner.
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.