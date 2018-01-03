Rylan Clark-Neal got the year off to a heartwarming start on ‘This Morning’, surprising an 89-year-old former WW2 codebreaker with the news that she would be heading off on her dream holiday.

As part of the show’s ‘Never Too Late’ series, Rylan visited Muriel Dindol, who was just 14 years old when she moved to Bletchley Park to help crack the enigma code.