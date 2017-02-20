The week got off to a shaky start for producers on ‘This Morning’ during Monday’s (20 February) show, after some colourful language was aired in the middle of the morning’s live broadcast.
While Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presented a cooking segment, chef Gino D’Acampo was seen kicking off as he discovered an ashtray in the ‘This Morning’ kitchen.
However, viewers were somewhat more concerned with the fact that guest Joey Essex’s microphone had accidentally been switched on backstage.
Unbeknown to him, everyone was able to hear what he was saying, including his apparent fury at dropping a strawberry in the green room.
As Gino fumed about the state of his kitchen, the former ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star was overheard describing something (or, more specifically, somewhere) as a “fucking shithole”, sparking an apology from Holly and Phil later in the show.
Holly told viewers, after being informed of the gaffe: “If any of you may have heard something that Joey Essex heard that you found offensive, we do apologise. He didn’t realise that his mic was up.”
Trying to mask his smirks, Phil then joked: “I didn’t know he knew words that big.”
This is the second time in a week that a daytime host has had to apologise on behalf of a foul-mouthed guest, after an overzealous Amanda Barrie turned the air blue during an interview with Lorraine Kelly on her show on Friday.
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays from 10.30am on ITV.