The week got off to a shaky start for producers on ‘This Morning’ during Monday’s (20 February) show, after some colourful language was aired in the middle of the morning’s live broadcast.

While Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presented a cooking segment, chef Gino D’Acampo was seen kicking off as he discovered an ashtray in the ‘This Morning’ kitchen.

However, viewers were somewhat more concerned with the fact that guest Joey Essex’s microphone had accidentally been switched on backstage.