This Picture Is Guaranteed To Make You Feel Old

Now this is going to make you feel old.

Remember a time when the floppy disk ruled the world of computing? We do.

It was a glorious time when you would head over to a friend’s house, mile-high stack of them in hand, and you would both go through the laborious task of inserting each one just so you could play a video game.

Well one Redditor remembers floppy disks too and to prove just how far we’ve come (and how ancient we are), has done a comparison between today’s storage methods and the good old fashioned floppy.