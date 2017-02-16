All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    16/02/2017 15:46 GMT

    This Stunning 'Firefall' Only Occurs Once A Year But It's Worth Waiting For

    WOW 😳

    Yosemite National Park is already widely regarded as one of the most naturally beautiful places on Earth but every year it reveals a secret that makes it just that little bit more special.

    While you might recognise El Capitan (Apple loves using it for its wallpapers) you almost certainly won’t recognise it looking like this.

    This is the phenomenon known as the “Firefall”. It takes place around the end of winter/spring when the snows start melting and the sun’s rays hit the Horsetail Fall just right.

    It’s an astonishing sight that transforms the waterfall from an already impressive spectacle to an otherworldly sight that makes it look like lava careering off the cliff edge.

    It’s a rare sight to capture and right now photographers are streaming to the park to try and capture a rare glimpse of a phenomenon that could disappear as soon as it appeared.

    💦+🌞=🔥Tracked the weather forecast and saw a snow storm next week. Checked social media Saturday night and saw some posts on IG that the fire fall has started and made a last minute solo trip Sunday hoping the sky stayed clear. Do you think it's worth the 3am wake up call, 3 hours of waiting in a spot across the Merced river waiting for sunset and 8 hours of driving total driving in one day? Talk about a long day....#ppred . . . #bpmag #wildernessculture #tlpicks #awesomeearth #aroundtheworldpix #beautifuldestinations #teamtravelers #watchthisinstagood #wonderful_places #earthofficial #travelawesome #discoverglobe #fantastic_earth #places_wow #wonderful_places #earthfocus #awesome_globepix #bestvacations #awesome_photographers #awesome_earthpix #ourplanetdaily #passionpassport #unlimitedadventure #igs_america #california4fun #igersnorcal #ignorcal #norcal #igersac #firefalls

    A post shared by Brian Chan 📷 (@brianchanphotography) on

    MORE:scienceenvironmentArts and EntertainmentScience and TechnologynatureYosemite National Park

    Conversations