It was a spectre so terrifying it managed to upstage even Donald Trump.

Perhaps it was the oversized glasses, or maybe its creepy demeanor.

Either way, the traditional Easter bunny attending the White House’s annual Egg Roll on Monday seemed to freak people out.

White House

OK, who's that nightmarish character on the White House balcony? And also, who's the guy in the bunny suit? pic.twitter.com/Jtf38AIFnq — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) April 17, 2017

28 days... 6 hours... 42 minutes... 12 seconds. That... is when the world... will end. pic.twitter.com/OLfYvptaiP — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) April 17, 2017

😮 + 🐰 + 👓 = the White House's creepy Easter Bunny — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) April 17, 2017

This easter bunny will haunt me in my dreamz — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) April 17, 2017