Forget dragging yourself for a solitary gym session because new research suggests exercising in a group has the greatest impact on stress.

During the experiment, 69 medical students were split into three groups with different exercise remits.

Participants either took part in a regular 30-minute group CXWORX (core strength) class, exercised alone or with a maximum of two people (doing exercise of their choice, such as running or lifting weights), or did not engage in regular exercise.

The researchers said there was “no significant” change in stress levels when looking at the physical type of exercise undertaken, such as running or weightlifting.

However, those involved in group sessions reported experiencing the highest levels of stress relief.