Now this is something you don’t see every day. Watch this video all the way through and you’ll notice that something’s not right. The helicopter’s blades are seemingly frozen in mid-air while the helicopter magically rises up off the platform.

Your first thought is either that this is a magic trick or that it’s some incredibly clever CGI. Well it’s neither, instead it’s a remarkable photography trick that’s incredibly hard to master and even harder to actually capture. What you’re looking at is what happens when a camera’s frame rate exactly matches the rotor speed of the rotor blades of the helicopter.

Chris Fay

The result is a video that shows everything else moving except, the one part of the helicopter that you actually expect to move. The video was taken by German cameraman Chris Fay and has already become one of the highest-trending videos on YouTube.