This 'Walking' Fish Has Scientists Scratching Their Heads

A diver has captured footage of a fish “walking” across the seabed, prompting scientists to to ponder whether it is in fact a new species not seen before.

The fish in question is believed to be some variant on the Stonefish, the most venomous fish in the world, however it’s definitely not behaving normally.

While it’s true that Stonefish do indeed spend much of their time on the seafloor hiding in the mud, the idea of them going for an afternoon stroll has got scientists scratching their heads.

National Geographic spoke to a number of experts, some of whom believe it was simply an already known species acting weird.

Others however believe it could be an entirely brand-new species.

While it’s known that Stingfish can have these ‘pectoral filaments’ that could be perceived as legs they are usually used for nothing more than probing the mud for possible prey.