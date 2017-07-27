This Wearable Chair Is Probably Our Favourite Gadget Of The Year

We’ve all been there, stuck queuing in a line for what feels like a decade and you’re left with just one overwhelming urge: To sit down.

Well we’re here to tell you that you can sit down, as much as you want. All you need to do it is buy yourself a wearable chair.

It’s called the Noone Chairless Chair and it is at first glance what looks like an exo-skeleton that straps to your legs.

YouTube/Marc Sapetti

However, at the first sign of tiredness you simply bend your knees, the braces at the back will lock into place and voila....you have a chair.

The chair was designed by the Swiss company Noonne AG and is primarily suited for work environments where employees are on their feet for long stretches of time.

Of course, there’s nothing to say that any normal member of the public can’t reach out to them and purchase one for personal use.