This Week In Climate Change – What You Need To Know

You’re busy, we get it. Here’s everything essential that you may have missed from the last week’s environmental news.

1. Co-Op and Iceland back bottle deposit schemes

The two supermarkets were the first in the UK to come out in favour of a mandatory bottle deposit return scheme [DRS], after responding to a survey carried out by Greenpeace.

This comes in the wake of the government seeking industry views on implementing such an idea.

“This cannot carry on… deposit return schemes work. In Norway theirs has led to 96% of all bottles being returned, with similar results in other countries that have adopted a DRS. Britain urgently needs to do the same,” Richard Walker, director of sustainability for Iceland, told the Guardian.

