So far in London Fashion Week street style, we’ve seen neon shoes, hella knitwear, dinosaur pouches, bridal veils saying ‘rebel’ and a man dressed like a Rubix cube.
But all of them are rank amateurs compared to this beautiful creature.
From the flowers garlanding his turban to the intricate face mask, the coat of many colours to the person in the bear suit next to him (who clearly is his mate) this just subverts every single stereotype. We don’t know who he is (and if you do, let us know) but we love, love, LOVE.
Oh and fashion bloggers - you may be about thirty years younger than him, but you’re going to have to try a hell of lot harder to outdo him.
Sir, we salute you.