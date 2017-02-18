All Sections
    18/02/2017 17:29 GMT | Updated 18/02/2017 17:34 GMT

    This White-Bearded Sikh Man Just Won At London Fashion Week 2017 Street Style

    😍

    So far in London Fashion Week street style, we’ve seen neon shoes, hella knitwear, dinosaur pouches, bridal veils saying ‘rebel’ and a man dressed like a Rubix cube. 

    But all of them are rank amateurs compared to this beautiful creature.

    Fantastic Beasts and where to find them...#lfw #bfc #fantasticbeastsandwheretofindthem #streetstyle #wtf #effortmuch

    A post shared by Massimo Casagrande (@mcgmassimo) on

    From the flowers garlanding his turban to the intricate face mask, the coat of many colours to the person in the bear suit next to him (who clearly is his mate) this just subverts every single stereotype. We don’t know who he is (and if you do, let us know) but we love, love, LOVE. 

    Oh and fashion bloggers - you may be about thirty years younger than him, but you’re going to have to try a hell of lot harder to outdo him. 

    Sir, we salute you. 

    •
      Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
