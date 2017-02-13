As complicated as it may now be, life on Earth is derived from just four elements: nitrogen, carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. But the planet hasn’t always boasted these basic building blocks.

Many scientists believe they were acquired when Earth collided with an object from the Kuiper belt, a cluster of bodies, including comets and minor planets, in the far reaches of our solar system.

Now astronomers have uncovered evidence to suggest that such a cluster, complete with the building blocks of life, could be a common feature in other solar systems dotted around the universe.

It raises hopes that other planets may acquire life in the same way Earth did.

And the clue lies in a star whose atmosphere boasts the four key elements for life. Located in the Boötes constellation, WD 1425+540 is just 200 light years from Earth.