This Woman Smuggled Her Grandma’s Dog Into Hospital, And People Can’t Handle It

A genius woman smuggled her grandmother’s dog into hospital by pretending she was carrying a baby.
Shelby Hennick, a 21-year-old veterinary technician, explained that her grandma had been admitted to hospital and had asked to see her dog, Patsy.
As dogs are not allowed in the hospital, the family had to get crafty - creating a makeshift sling to conceal the dog as a baby.
“My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it,” she wrote on Twitter.
Speaking to HuffPost UK, Hennick said: “My grandma was pretty surprised! She was happy to see Patsy, lots of love was in that hospital room.
“I’m not sure if the hospital staff found out, if they did they never said anything. I did have to sneak the dog back out the same way we came in. No one stopped us, no one took a second look. Just glad the dog didn’t bark!”