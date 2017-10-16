‘Thomas The Tank Engine’ producers will be introducing two new female trains, as part of an overhaul of the TV series in 2018.

Mattel, the toy maker that owns the brand, revealed Nia (an engine from Kenya) and Rebecca will be joining the one current female train, Emily.

Other changes to the show next year will include a new theme song, the characters making more jokes and the narrator’s voice being replaced by Thomas’ voice.

The show’s creators consulted with parents and young fans to work on the makeover.

“We have added new female characters before, but I think, with a show like Thomas, they tend to fall into the background after initial introduction,” Ian McCue, a “Thomas & Friends” producer told AP News. “What we wanted to do here was really bring these two female characters to the forefront.”