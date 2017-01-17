Thousands of people are using a scam to secure residency for non-EU family members in the UK by creating false “lives” in Ireland, it has been reported.

Fraudsters are believed to be making millions of pounds by helping close relatives of UK nationals from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) to create the fake histories and circumvent immigration restrictions.

The scam exploits laws that allow residency to be decided on European free-movement rules, rather than UK immigration laws, if a spouse of a British citizen comes to Britain after working in another EEA country.

The British Government warned it was a “growing industry” and anyone caught attempting to cheat the system could be banned for 10 years.