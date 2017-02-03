“When we got closer we realised it was jellyfish,” she told the BBC.

The eye-popping sight was photographed by Charlotte Lawson in Queensland’s Deception Bay.

An Australian beach has been coated with thousands of blue blubber jellyfish.

“It was like bubble-wrap across the beach.”

Marine biologist Dr Lisa-Ann Gershwin said the bloom – “a wallpaper of jellyfish” - was the biggest she had seen in 25 years of research.

She told ABC News: “This is jaw-dropping. I’ve never seen them that close together.