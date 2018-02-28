Thousands Sign Petition For Interracial Couple Emojis To Be Created

From unicorns to avocados, there’s an emoji for almost everything you could ever want to type. The glorious cartoon world has also become more inclusive where humankind is concerned, with people of colour and same-sex couples added in 2015.

But sadly, interracial couples are yet to be included in the repertoire.

To change that, Tinder has launched an online petition calling for the creation of emojis showing loved up interracial pairs. So far, more than 4,000 members of the public have signed.