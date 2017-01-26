Thousands of young carers are struggling to fulfill their potential because of responsibilities at home, a new survey has revealed. Research from the Carers Trust has shown that almost three-quarters of young carers (73%) take time off school to look after a family member, while nearly 60% struggle to meet deadlines. “Being a young carer should not mean that a child’s future hopes, dreams, and ambitions are shattered,” chief executive of the Carers Trust Gail Scott-Spicer said.

Maskot via Getty Images Thousands of young carers are struggling to fulfil their potential because of responsibilities at home

There are an estimated 700,000 young carers in the UK, some aged as young as five. At least 13,000 of these young people provide more than 50 hours of care every week on top of their studies. The research, released on Young Carers Awareness Day, paints a worrying picture of the stresses these children and teenagers face. “We know young carers miss or cut short on average 10 weeks of school a year as a direct result of their caring role, and those aged between 16 and 18 years are twice as likely to be not in education, employment or training,” Scott-Spicer continued. “We must make sure young carers get the support they need so they can enjoy their childhoods like any other young person and achieve their ambitions.” Of the 302 young carers surveyed by the charity, more than half (53%) said they had problems coping with schoolwork, while 82% reported stress. One young woman said: “I wanted to be like everyone else and go to university, but I suffered a breakdown, and only achieved the lowest grade in my degree.

fotografixx via Getty Images Almost three quarters of children regularly miss school to look after a family member