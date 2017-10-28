The threat of nuclear attack from North Korea is increasing, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday. During a trip to North Korea, Mattis said that the the US would never accept the state as a nuclear power, adding that any use of military weapons would result in a “massive military response” from the White House. Mattis has been at pains during his week-long trip to Asia to stress that diplomacy is America’s preferred course as tensions between Washington and Pyongyang remain high.

Mattis warned Pyongyang that its military was no match for the US-South Korean alliance, and that diplomacy was most effective “when backed by credible military force.” “North Korea has accelerated the threat that it poses to its neighbours and the world through its illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear weapons programs,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “I cannot imagine a condition under which the United States would accept North Korea as a nuclear power,” Mattis added. “Make no mistake - any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated. And any use of nuclear weapons by the North will be met with a massive military response that is both effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said. Mattis’s South Korean counterpart, Defense Minister Song Young-moo, dismissed the idea of deploying tactical nuclear weapons to the peninsula as a response to the North’s advances. But the US-Korean alliance had the ability to respond, even in the event of a nuclear attack from the North, Song added.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.