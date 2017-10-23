Three Quarters Of Tory Councillors Worried About Cuts To Children's Centres, Poll Reveals

Nearly three quarters of Conservative councillors are worried about government funding cuts to children’s centres, a new poll has revealed.

The research, which saw 508 Tory local government representatives quizzed by charity Action for Children, showed 72% believe long-term funding for children’s services is a major concern for their council.

More than half say budget restrictions are making it harder for councils to meet their responsibilities towards children and young people, while 38% believe there is a “lack of clear direction and funding” from government.

Sir Tony Hawkhead, chief executive of Action for Children, said: “Our findings show the growing fear that the government is failing in its pledge to give all children the best start in life.