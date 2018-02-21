Three Quarters Of Workforce Will Be Worse Off In 2018, Study Reveals

Three quarters of workers will be worse off in 2018 with many being “pushed to breaking point”, a new study has revealed.

The research by the Centre for Labour and Social Studies (CLASS) says Britain is becoming an increasingly overworked and underpaid nation, with nearly 80% of 2,000 people surveyed expecting to be poorer over the coming year as the cost of living crisis intensifies.

Three quarters said they did not feel the economy was working for them, despite Theresa May’s pledge to put working people at the heart of her term as Prime Minister.

A fifth of households said they had taken on a second job to make ends meet, with a further 20% seriously considering doing so.

Dr Faiza Shaheen, director of CLASS, said: “Workers in Britain are rapidly losing hope and believe there is no light at the end of the tunnel on pay.

“They are overworked, underpaid, stressed and beset with job insecurity and wage stagnation. With interest rates set to rise, workers are caught in a perfect storm.

“There are two economies in Britain; one where the government boasts about record employment and the other which is defined by work intensification and a never-ending pay squeeze.”

The report, called Labour Market Realities: Workers On The Brink, also revealed “alarming” levels of worker stress, with half of those surveyed reporting increased workload over the last 12 months.

It has been released to coincide with new labour market figures due out on Wednesday morning and calls for more worker representation on company boards, proper recompense for those who work overtime, more protections for agency workers and an end to spending cuts and public services.