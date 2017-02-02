When was the last time you upgraded your smartphone, and put your old handset into a cupboard never to be seen again? Yeah, us too.

Now Three wants us to all put our smashed screens and old models to better use by donating them to its new non-profit programme, Reconnected.

Rather than seeing how much we can get for it on eBay or handing it to a less-tech-savvy relative, the high-street retailer is encouraging customers to do something good.

“Sure, you could give it to a family member or sell it and pocket the extra cash, but what if that tiny little device could really change someone else’s life for the better,” said a spokesperson.

Instead you give your handset a second lease of life with an owner who cannot afford to pay for their own phone or contract.

According to Three, there are almost 15 million such people in the UK, unable to enjoy the luxury of a smartphone and over 20 million of us with unused devices lying around.