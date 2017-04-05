All Sections
    05/04/2017 14:32 BST

    This Is What Happens When You Let A Three-Year-Old Dress Themselves

    Style icon.

    It is the daily battleground for all parents. The wardrobe.

    Trying to get your child to wear something that is both weather appropriate and not totally indecent, requires finding the bloody magic formula.

    Or just a whole lot of patience.

    So instead of exhausting yourself before the day has even begun – how about just letting your child dress themselves?

    Asked my son to get dressed.... came out to this.

    Now one parent has shared a photograph on Imgur, of their three-year-old son after he was asked to pick out his own shopping outfit.

    And came out in none other than a full shark costume, to which they said: “You bet your butt we went shopping like this! Parenting for the win!” 

    To be honest, we’re mostly just impressed with the fact he managed to find two shoes that match.

