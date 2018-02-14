A cold weather front passing from the West to the East of the UK could bring thundersnow to Scotland and the North East today. This low pressure system will bring with it strong blustery winds and heavy rains, falling as snow and possibly thundersnow over higher ground. This rare weather phenomenon is caused in the same way thunder and lightning are triggered during the warmer months, when a pocket of warm air at ground level rises and collides with the colder air above it.

Heading out this afternoon? You may need your brolly and some extra layers too. Here are the details: ☔️🧣 pic.twitter.com/egrtzH0J2n — Met Office (@metoffice) February 14, 2018

Even if temperatures are freezing or in the minus figures, the air above it is significantly cooler. In the summer months this process creates heavy rain showers and lightning storms. In the cooler winter months, the country is pelted with snow instead. Met Office spokesman Nicola Maxey said: “Once the front comes through we have showers behind it and there is a risk we may see some thundersnow.” Yellow snow warnings are already in place for high ground over the Pennines and Cheviots, the Southern Uplands, and parts of the Southern and Western Highlands until the afternoon, with possible transport disruption and a “small chance” of power cuts.