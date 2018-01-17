Every week it seems there is a new internet craze for children to share, and while many are just harmless fun, for parents it can be difficult to know how worried you should be about dangerous stunts like the Tide Pod Challenge. The challenge sees teenagers and children filming themselves appearing to take bites out of laundry detergent tabs, despite the potential health risks. Children are likely to have come across this footage on the internet or heard about it in the playground, but parents in England will be relieved to learn that it seems most are not tempted to take part. The National Poisons Information Service (NPIS) has told HuffPost UK they have not had any cases of teenage exposure to laundry detergent tabs in the last six months.

Mike Blake / Reuters

There has long been concern about babies accidentally eating the tabs and incidents of babies playing with them have been reported as recently as last year. In fact, laundry-detergent-maker Ariel, has a warning on its website and in a recent UK television advert, about the importance of keeping the tabs out of the reach of babies and in the safe, lockable container. Although the issue was recognised in babies as an accident, it was never previously seen as something done on purpose by older children. Until now.

There have been 39 reports of teenagers intentionally misusing the pods..."