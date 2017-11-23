This £30 Tiered Cheese 'Cake' Is All We Need For Christmas

Forget Christmas pudding. In fact, scrap the turkey. Tesco is selling a £30 cheese celebration ‘cake’ - and it looks absolutely marvellous.

The ‘cake’ features a series of cheeses stacked on top of one another, not too dissimilar to a tiered wedding cake. There’s a 15-month matured Cheddar, 10-month matured Red Leicester, creamy and mellow mature Stilton, Wensleydale with cranberries and blueberries, and St. Endellion Brie made with Cornish double cream.

The cake tower, starring a rather monstrous 2.88kg of fromage, serves 28 to 30 people and is available to pre-order from 26 November.