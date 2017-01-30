All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    30/01/2017 10:39 GMT | Updated 30/01/2017 10:45 GMT

    Tiger Kills Man Who Scaled Zoo Fence To Avoid Buying Ticket

    The tiger was filmed gnawing at his body while people screamed.

    A man has been killed after he climbed into a tiger’s enclosure at a Chinese zoo.

    The attack occurred on Saturday at a resort on Dongqian Lake in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.

    A local government statement says the victim, identified only by his surname of Zhang, climbed a fence with a friend instead of buying tickets. The statement said Zhang’s wife and two children, as well as his friend’s wife, bought tickets to enter the zoo.

    YouTube
    Mobile phone footage of the attack was shot by other zoo visitors 

    Zhang allegedly passed through a wire netting and eventually climbed a wall to enter the tiger enclosure, while his friend stayed back, the statement said.

    A tiger attacked him inside the enclosure, as visitors to the park apparently watched from a distance.

    See Also...

    Photos and video shared on social media appear to show Zhang lying on the ground as tigers circle him.

    State television reported one tiger was shot dead by local police, and three others nearby were dispersed using firecrackers. One video posted online shows a tiger gnawing on his body as people can be heard screaming.

    YouTube
    One of the tigers was shot dead 

    Zhang died later in a hospital.

    Animal charity People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, which said it reflected the problems of keeping tigers and other large cats in captivity.

    “Attacks by captive big cats on people - which occur with staggering regularity - illustrate the profound level of stress, anxiety and agitation these animals experience every day of their lives,” PETA’s vice president of international campaigns, Jason Baker, said in a statement.

    Two women were attacked by Siberian tigers in July when they got out of their vehicle at a Beijing safari park. One woman was killed, and the other was seriously injured.

    MORE:newsChinaAnimal Rightstiger attack

    Conversations