    NEWS
    07/03/2017 10:29 GMT | Updated 07/03/2017 11:23 GMT

    Tignes, France, Avalanche: 'Several Skiers' Buried, Local Authorities Say

    No fatalities, authorities confirm.

    Serge Mouraret via Getty Images
    A road sign is seen on the side of a mountain road after a snow fall in Tignes on January 15 this year

    An avalanche struck the French ski resort of Tignes on Tuesday, just weeks after a deadly slip in the same town.

    Initial reports said several skiers were buried under a mass of snow and ice. Authorities later confirmed nobody had been injured.

    Pictures from the scene show chaotic scenes on a hillside.

    The risk of an avalanche at Tignes had been rated four out of five.

    Last month, four people were killed in an avalanche at the same resort.

    The town is a popular choice for British holidaymakers, particularly in ski season.

    HuffPost / Google Maps
    Tignes is a popular ski resort in south-eastern France, near Grenoble

    As the situation developed, a police spokesperson said several people were buried when the avalanche came down on a busy ski slope, Le Dauphine reported.

    The incident occurred just after 10 am GMT.

    Poor weather in the resort prevented the use of rescue helicopters.

