An avalanche struck the French ski resort of Tignes on Tuesday, just weeks after a deadly slip in the same town.
Initial reports said several skiers were buried under a mass of snow and ice. Authorities later confirmed nobody had been injured.
Pictures from the scene show chaotic scenes on a hillside.
The risk of an avalanche at Tignes had been rated four out of five.
Last month, four people were killed in an avalanche at the same resort.
The town is a popular choice for British holidaymakers, particularly in ski season.
As the situation developed, a police spokesperson said several people were buried when the avalanche came down on a busy ski slope, Le Dauphine reported.
The incident occurred just after 10 am GMT.
Poor weather in the resort prevented the use of rescue helicopters.