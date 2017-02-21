All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/02/2017 09:45 GMT

    Tim Healy Reveals Son Matt Healy’s Music ‘Brought Me Back To The Land Of The Living’ After Coma

    'There were complications at the hospital and I ended up in intensive care.'

    Tim Healy has opened up about his 2016 health scare for the first time, revealing the seriousness of his condition and crediting his son’s music with helping him to recover.

    The actor was filming ‘Benidorm’ on location when he suddenly took ill back in May, and he’s now explained exactly what happened.

    Ian Gavan via Getty Images
    Tim Healy 

    At the time, fans were simply told that Tim had been taken ill in Spain, before being flown to Manchester to receive treatment, and he later returned to filming

    Speaking to The Mirror, he has now said: “There were complications at the ­­hospital and I ended up in intensive care. I was in a coma for days, so obviously I don’t remember any of it.

    “Jo [Tim’s fiancée] was in bits, as you can ­imagine.”

    Tim’s son fronts the band The 1975, and he goes on to reveal the role their music had in his recovery.

    “She said that while I was in a coma she kept playing my son’s music to me, she had his album on a loop,” he says. “After a few days I started smiling and then I came round – so my son’s music brought me back to the land of the living.”

    Mike Lewis Photography via Getty Images
    Matt is Tim's son with Denise Welch 

    Tim has made a series of lifestyle changes since the scare, including giving up smoking and alcohol.

    “I’m feeling so much better, I’m on the mend now,” he says. “It’s been a long few months and we’ve really been through the wringer as a family, but we’ve come out the other side and I’m starting to work again.

    “The doctors say it’s going to take me at least a year to get myself back full strength. I just want to get back to work, get back to ‘Benidorm’.”

    ‘Benidorm’ has been on our screens since 2007, and the 10th series - in which Tim returns as Les - begins airing next Wednesday (1 March).

    See the latest trailer below…

    Conversations