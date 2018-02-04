‘Sunday Brunch’ Viewers Blast Chef Tim Maddams After He Says He’s Been ‘Feeding Game To Poor People’

‘Sunday Brunch’ viewers were left unimpressed by chef Tim Maddams’ choice of words on today’s (4 Feb) edition of the Channel 4 show.
Tim was a guest on the show alongside hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer this morning when he made a comment about “poor people”.
When the hosts asked him what he’d been up to, the chef replied: “Usual stuff, lots of teaching, working for a charity feeding game to poor people. Or people who are in need of food. I’ve been running around like a nutter.”
However, his remark did not go down well with some viewers, who labelled his remark “offensive” and “condescending”.
Tim has since taken to Twitter to apologise for his “bad choice of words” in response to a tweet from a viewer.
He tweeted: “I am sorry Clare. Just a bad choice of words. We are doing some great work to help those in need of support with useful, nutritional food.”
It’s not the first time ‘Sunday Brunch’ has been at the centre of controversy. Previous shows have included sweary guests, dodgy kitchen hygiene and Scarlett Moffatt’s ‘boob’ dress.
You can find out more about The Country Food Trust charity that Tim is working with here.