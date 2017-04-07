British actor Tim Pigott-Smith has died, at the age of 70.
His agent, John Grant, confirmed the news of his passing on Friday (7 April) afternoon.
The statement read: “Tim was one of the great actors of his generation. Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend.
“He will be much missed. We ask that you respect the privacy of his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, his son Tom and the family.”
Throughout his 40-year career in the entertainment industry, Tim made a variety of appearances in film, TV and the theatre.
On the small screen, he’s best known for his role in the serial drama ‘The Jewel In The Crown’, in which he starred as Ronald Merrick.
His other credits include two separate appearances in ‘Doctor Who’ in the 1970s, and more recently, a role in the detective series ‘Lewis’, in which he played a taxidermist.
Tim has also appeared in a number of high-profile film roles, including the ‘Bond’ film ‘Quantum Of Solace’, in which he starred opposite Daniel Craig, ‘V For Vendetta’ and ‘Gangs Of New York’.
Prior to his death, he had completed filming a key role in the upcoming historical drama ‘Victoria And Abdul’, in which Dame Judi Dench will be playing Queen Victoria and Ali Fazal will star as Abdul Kamil, her attendant.
Tim had been due to take on the leading role of Willy Loman in a touring production of Arthur Miller’s ‘Death Of A Salesman’, with previews having been scheduled to begin next week.
Co-starring opposite Tim was his wife, Pamela Miles, though just days ago she was forced to pull out of the production after breaking a bone following an injury during rehearsals.