British actor Tim Pigott-Smith has died, at the age of 70.

His agent, John Grant, confirmed the news of his passing on Friday (7 April) afternoon.

The statement read: “Tim was one of the great actors of his generation. Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend.

“He will be much missed. We ask that you respect the privacy of his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, his son Tom and the family.”