Emma Stone and Meryl Streep are among over 300 female actors who are backing a new campaign to tackle sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces.

The Time’s Up project is aims to fund legal support for those who have been harassed at work, and is described as a “unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere”.

The Hollywood initiative has already raised $13 million (£9.6m) of its $15m target, after it was announced with a full-page advert in the New York Times, who broke the story of sexual harassment allegations about film producer Harvey Weinstein last year.