The ‘Time’s Up’ movement has raised $20 million since its inception less than a month ago, it has been revealed.

At the beginning of January, 300 prominent women in the film industry co-signed an open letter announcing a new project, described as a “unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere”.

Although the movement was set up in the wake of allegations against Hollywood figures including Harvey Weinstein, and backed by many famous female actors, the main aim of ‘Time’s Up’ is to fund legal support for anyone who has been sexually harassed in the workplace, across all industries.