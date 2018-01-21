Watch Time's Up Women's March In London

Thousands of women have taken to the streets in London to say “Time’s Up” on issues including sexual harassment and the gender pay gap, a day after huge crowds gathered for marches across the US.

The march, which began on Richmond Terrace, opposite Downing Street at 11am, is the latest in a series of rallies that have seen women in at least 34 countries protest this weekend.

The march marks the anniversary of the Women’s March movement which was sparked by the US Presidential election victory of Donald Trump and comes as organisers urge people to come together to say “Time’s Up” in honour of the #MeToo movement.

Women’s rights activist Helen Pankhurt, great granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and journalist and author Reni Eddo-Lodge are to speak at the event along with MP Stella Creasy and Sophie Walker.

Around three thousand people registered their interest in the march on a Facebook page for the event, while more than 8,000 said they were interested.