Tina Hobley has opened up about the lasting damage of the injury she suffered during the 2016 series of ‘The Jump’, admitting that she doesn’t know when she’ll “be back to how [she] was”.

The former ‘Holby City’ star was one of the many celebrities left needing medical treatment over the course of the series, after injuring her knee, arm and shoulder in an accident.

It’s now been over a year since the series and while Tina is still recovering, she has made progress in recent months.