Tina Hobley has opened up about the lasting damage of the injury she suffered during the 2016 series of ‘The Jump’, admitting that she doesn’t know when she’ll “be back to how [she] was”.
The former ‘Holby City’ star was one of the many celebrities left needing medical treatment over the course of the series, after injuring her knee, arm and shoulder in an accident.
It’s now been over a year since the series and while Tina is still recovering, she has made progress in recent months.
She told the Daily Mail: “I am still having physio and don’t know when I will be back to how I was. It’s changed how I feel because I was always a bit of a daredevil, but that has gone.
“My physio said just one of these injuries would have been one of the most serious seen on the show. But to have all of them was unprecedented.
“I have a loving family and a job I love. I was walking through the park in the sunshine last week — something I couldn’t do last year — and I felt a huge sense of being alive. I thought: ‘We’re all happy and healthy. Things are all right.’”
Tina was one of the many stars to express her surprise at the fact the Channel 4 show returned again this year, though the 2017 series did see noticeably fewer participants in need of medical attention.
Not everyone escaped unharmed though, and Vogue Williams, Sir Bradley Wiggins and eventual winner Spencer Matthews were all left injured, with Vogue and Bradley being forced to pull out of the competition.